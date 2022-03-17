BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victims of a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Ballston have been identified. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Harold Townsend, 72, of Ballston was killed at the scene. Janet Townsend, 71, of Ballston, was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash took place on Tuesday around 1:25 p.m. on Hop City Road. Police found that a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling southbound when it crossed into the other lane, striking both Harold and Janet Townsend.

Janet Townsend was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for her injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.