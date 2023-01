WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.

An investigation found LaRue had fallen roughly 30 feet to the ground from a tree and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of Wilton EMS.