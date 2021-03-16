Police find 200 pounds of marijuana on Northway stop

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Wilton are reporting the arrest of two individuals after they say they found large quantities of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway. Adam L. Saumier, 33, of Norfolk was arrested alongside an unnamed 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old was driving when a trooper pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 87 in Moreau for a series of traffic violations on Monday afternoon. Smelling marijuana, the trooper performed a search that yielded multiple black bags full of about 201 pounds of weed and about 1.6 grams of cocaine.

The driver and his passenger, Saumier, were arrested and charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of marijuana

Fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, a controlled substance

These two felony charges are potentially worth as much as 22 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.