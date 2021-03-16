Police find 200 pounds of marijuana on Northway stop

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cocaine 2_363442

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Wilton are reporting the arrest of two individuals after they say they found large quantities of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway. Adam L. Saumier, 33, of Norfolk was arrested alongside an unnamed 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old was driving when a trooper pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 87 in Moreau for a series of traffic violations on Monday afternoon. Smelling marijuana, the trooper performed a search that yielded multiple black bags full of about 201 pounds of weed and about 1.6 grams of cocaine.

The driver and his passenger, Saumier, were arrested and charged with:

  • First-degree criminal possession of marijuana
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, a controlled substance

These two felony charges are potentially worth as much as 22 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire