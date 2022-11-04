BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July. Peter D. Riesel, 47, was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Police claim that on July 28, at about 11 a.m., Riesel crashed his car on Route 50. He was found walking a short distance from the crash, according to police.

Troopers say Riesel was uncooperative with investigators after they began questioning if he was drunk. A blood sample was taken, and the toxicology report determined he had a 0.19% blood alcohol content (BAC), police claim. Reisel reportedly has a history of multiple convictions for driving impaired and his driver’s license was revoked before the July incident.

After his arrest, Riesel was arraigned at the Malta Town Court. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail, on a single charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.