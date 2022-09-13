GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Castleton man is behind bars after police say he robbed three people and hit one of them in the face with a BB gun. Kaden A. Williams, 18, is accused of targeting the victims at the intersection of Allen Road and Greenfield Road on Monday. According to police, an underage boy helped him commit the crime.

The first responding Saratoga County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a car fleeing from a nearby driveway when he first arrived. The car was stopped on Allen Road, and with help from a State Trooper, the occupants were detained without incident.

It is alleged that Williams and his underage accomplice used what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol to steal property from their victims. A physical dispute ensued and one of the victims was hit in the face with the weapon, which ended up being a BB gun. An investigation into the incident revealed that it was isolated, and the victims were specifically targeted by Williams, police said.

Charges against Williams:

Second-degree robbery (Felony)

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Williams was arraigned at the Town of Greenfield Court in front of the Honorable Judge Michael Ginley and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in place of $500 cash, $1,000 bond, or $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Greenfield Court at a later date.

The underage boy involved was charged with second-degree robbery and referred to Saratoga County Family Court. He was released to his guardians.