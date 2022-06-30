(NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on North Milton Road just outside the city of Saratoga Springs for what police said was a swatting incident. Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large number of police officers to a specific location.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said a call came in for a person with a weapon. New York State Police and Saratoga County Sheriff deputies responded to the fake call.

The area was blocked off until it was confirmed as a swatting incident. Police said there is no emergency and no threat to the public. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.