Police board ordinance tabled after heated debates

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heated words were exchanged Tuesday night during a Saratoga City Council meeting over a proposed ordinance that would create a citizens police oversight board.

Commissioner of Public Safety, and candidate for mayor, Robin Dalton, delayed the vote over issues with current and outgoing Mayor Meg Kelly and other city officials.

The meeting became heated early, and the decision was eventually made to delay the vote.

The citizens board would act as a liaison between the police and the public and provide transparency in Saratoga City police activity.

