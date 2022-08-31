HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston woman has been cited to court after police said she caused a car crash while drunk, and then fled the scene. Officers responded to the crash, at the intersection of State Route 9 and Vischer Ferry Road, at about 6:49 p.m. Tuesday.

The car that had allegedly caused the accident fled the area, and was later found at the I-87 rest area in Clifton Park. The driver was identified by police as Margaret C. Crawford, 46.

Following an investigation, Crawford was arrested for DWI and taken to the State Police barracks on the Northway for processing. There, she refused to submit to a chemical test to determine the alcohol content of her blood, police said.

Crawford was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on Sept. 7. She was then released to a sober party.