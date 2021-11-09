Police: Ballston Spa man arrested after menacing with handgun

Saratoga County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Leblanc

Christopher Leblanc

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Christopher Leblanc, 28, of Ballston Spa. Leblanc is accused of menacing with a handgun and then failing to have a proper permit for the gun.

On October 9, police said Leblanc was menacing a person with a handgun in Rotterdam. He then fled the scene and was later located at his residence in Milton.

Police said a search warrant was executed at Leblanc’s home by the Rotterdam Police Department and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The .9mm handgun used during the menacing incident was found inside the home and was seized as part of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that Leblanc did not have the proper permit for the weapon. He has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, which is a felony.

Leblanc was arrested for both incidents. He has been released pending court appearances at the Rotterdam and Milton Town Courts.

