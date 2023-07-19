SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals were arrested following an investigation into contraband being brought into the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Caylee M. Ringer, 26, of Salem, and Wyatt M. Carpenter, 28, of Moreau, were arrested on July 13 and 17, respectively.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Ringer brought suboxone into the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Ringer was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and promoting prison contraband in the first degree. Ringer was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court and released on her own recognizance.

Carpenter was accused of attempting to bring contraband into the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. He was charged with attempted promoting prison contraband in the first degree and is being held at the Saratoga County Jail on unrelated charges. Carpenter is due back in the Town of Milton Court at a later date to answer the charge.