SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Police arrested Godfrey A. Waldron, 43, following an investigation into two local incidents. Waldron was charged with criminal mischief in the second and third degree.

Police say Waldron allegedly entered a local business on Wednesday and destroyed a computer worth over $1,500. On Thursday, Waldron allegedly damaged the windshield of a vehicle owned by an employee of the same business.

He was arraigned at the Town of Moreau Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail for having multiple prior felony convictions. Waldron is due back in court on October 25.