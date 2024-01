MILTON. N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault complaint. Curtis J. Bennifield, 21, was taken into custody for rape in the third degree.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Bennifield is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female victim without her consent. The victim is known to Bennifield.

Bennifield was arraigned in the Milton Town Court. He was released after posting bail and is due back in court at a later date.