MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge F. Torres, 44, on December 13. Torres was charged with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt.

Torres is accused of spraying the victim in the face with bear spray at the X-Tra Mart on U.S. Route 9. The victim reportedly had an order of protection against Torres.

The victim was treated by EMS. Torres was arraigned in Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond pending further action.