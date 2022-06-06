GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new playground has opened in Greenfield– and it’s made entirely of recycled ocean waste and fishing nets. Greenfield was the first in the country to purchase and install this new product from playground manufacturer Kompan.

“We are pleased to offer our residents an environmentally state-of-the-art playground and outdoor recreation space at Brookhaven,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Veitch. “It is part of our vision to expand our recreation spaces while preserving the natural integrity of our beautiful, wide open spaces here in Greenfield.”

An official ribbon-cutting for the playground was held on June 6. The town said the playground will appeal primarily to children 2-years-old to 12-years old.

Playground made of recycled ocean waste (credit: Town of Greenfield)

The playground, which cost the town $130,000, includes a large climbing piece, two slides, a fire pole, a swing set with infant, single and multiple user options, a spinning pole, an arc tunnel climbing net. The playground also has five free-standing pieces including a toddler train and carriage, an albatross seesaw, a dune buggy rocking toy, and a tipi carousel spinning toy.

The playground is across the road from Brookhaven Golf Course and The View Restaurant. The area features many acres of wooded trails and a 3,600-square foot pavilion for outdoor gatherings, which can be reserved by calling the Town Hall.

The town has plans to continue its park improvements by renovating the pavilion, building new restrooms, adding a 1.5 mile walking path and pickle-ball courts and expanding parking over the next few years. The town also plans to make changes at Greenfield’s Porter Corners Park, a baseball destination for the region.