SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yaddo Gardens in Saratoga Springs officially reopened to the public on June 6 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gardens are the only part of the Yaddo grounds that are open to the public.

Yaddo is a retreat for artists located on a 400-acre estate. It officially opened its doors in 1926 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2013.

Yaddo artists have won 81 Pulitzer Prizes, 31 MacArthur Fellowships, 69 National Book Awards, and a Nobel Prize. Notable Yaddo artists include James Baldwin, Leonard Bernstein, Langston Hughes, Sylvia Plath, and David Foster Wallace.

Yaddo reopened its residency program in February 2021. They also implemented COVID testing protocols for staff and guests.

Yaddo held a poetry event in the Gardens on June 4 and June 5, which required advanced registration. The Gardens are on the lower and upper terraces. The lower part, which includes the Rose Garden, reflects Italian and French Renaissance influences.

“We’re well aware of how much the Gardens at Yaddo mean to our community and to generations of visitors who come to them for solace, picnics, and often to capture the most significant moments in their lives, such as weddings and family photographs,” said Yaddo President Elaina Richardson.

“As we move into post-pandemic life, let us remember that in very real ways, art saved us. We listened to music, read books, watched television shows, and were comforted by beautiful works of art. As we all know, the creation of art does not happen in a vacuum and the process needs constant support and tending—not unlike gardens, in fact,” said Yaddo’s Board Co-Chairs, Peter Kayafas and Janice Y.K. Lee.

Typically, the Gardens receive over 60,000 visits annually. The Yaddo Gardens are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours will be offered during the summer.