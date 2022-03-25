BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rickett’s Dry Cleaners in Ballston Spa has been almost fully demolished. The demolition started on March 2 and was performed by Jackson Demolition.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) began investigating the Doubleday Avenue site in September 2020. The area around Rickett’s is listed as a “class two” site which represents “a significant threat to public health or the environment” and calls for “immediate action.”

Solvent tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its byproducts were previously found to be present in the subsurface of the site. PCE is a contaminant often associated with dry cleaning operations.

The DEC announced on February 16 that it would begin demolition and cleanup of the site. Cleanup activities include controlled demolition, importing clean materials to use as backfill, and implementing health and safety plans to protect area residents. The DEC said the total cleanup would take about two months.

All photos were taken from behind a fence surrounding the property. Check them out below.