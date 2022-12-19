GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenfield Fire District, as well as other fire departments and emergency service agencies responded to a house fire Sunday night that lasted into the early Monday morning hours. The fire took place in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Fire District, first arriving units entered the house and found a heavy fire in the basement, which made its way to parts of the first floor. Members of the Greenfield Fire District made aggressive efforts to put out the fire. No injuries were reported, and the entire process took approximately three hours from the time of the call, to being back in service.

Image via Greenfield Fire District on Facebook

The Greenfield Fire District was assisted by the Ballston Spa Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, and the Saratoga Springs Professional Fire Fighters Local 343. Corinth EMS and the Saratoga County Cause and Origin team also assisted, with multiple agencies standing by for cover assignments.