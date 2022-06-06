SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews worked to extinguish a fire on Howe Street in Saratoga Springs. The Greenfield Fire District said the fire started around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Crews battle fire on Howe Street (Greenfield Fire District)

Crews battle fire on Howe Street (Greenfield Fire District)

Crews extinguish house fire (photo credit: Eagle-Matt Lee Fire Co. #1)

Crews extinguish house fire (photo credit: Eagle-Matt Lee Fire Co. #1)

Crews extinguish house fire (photo credit: Eagle-Matt Lee Fire Co. #1)

Crews extinguish house fire (photo credit: Eagle-Matt Lee Fire Co. #1)

The Greenfield Fire District was assisted by the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Ballston Spa Fire Department, and Gansevoort Fire Department on scene. The Corinth Fire Department and Rock City Falls stood by for coverage.