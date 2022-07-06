CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews with the Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department made quick work of a car fire in front of Shenendehowa Central School Friday evening. Authorities say, around 7 p.m., the fire department was called to the scene after the car went up in flames.

Photos courtesy Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department.

When they arrived, crews found a fully involved blaze. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not been released. The incident closed a section of Route 146 while crews went to work.