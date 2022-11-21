REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, at about 9:50 a.m., the Rexford Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Blue Barns Road and Ashdown Road for reports of a car crash. Firefighters asked for mutual aid from the Burnt Hills and Ballston Lake Fire Departments.

(Photos: Ballston Lake Fire Department)

Pictures from the crash scene were shared on Facebook late Saturday afternoon. It appeared that three cars were involved in the crash—one seemed to have flipped into the blue barn near the intersection, and the other two collided near the red light.

There has been no word on any injuries resulting from the crash. The scene was cleared up by noon, officials said.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed in connection with the crash. This is a developing story—stick with NEWS10 for updates as we learn more.