The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame opened to the public.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame will be opening its fourth annual “Photo Finish” exhibition on Wednesday, November 2 at the von Stade Gallery. Photo Finish selects amateur and professional photographs that document the racing experience, from the farm, and backstretch, all the way to the winner’s circle.

“We are excited for the opportunity to provide a platform for these talented photographers to showcase the beauty, drama, and emotion of the great sport of thoroughbred racing,” said Jessica Cloer, the National Museum of Racing’s curator.

Photographers from 17 states and Ireland are represented in the exhibit. The von Stade Gallery exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 5, 2023, and the online exhibition will be available through October 2023.