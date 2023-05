CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pet adoption day event will take place on Sunday at Clifton Park Toyota, located at 202 N.Y. Rt. 146 in Mechanicville. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance will get the chance to meet adoptable pets from several local animal rescue groups. For more information, you can call (518) 258-1208.