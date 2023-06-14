BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you looking for a furry friend? Curtis Lumber’s 13th annual Pet A Palooza Pet Adoption Day will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ballston Spa, located at 885 Rt. 67.

Attendees will have the chance to meet all the cats and dogs looking for their forever home. Aside from cats and dogs, birds, rabbits, and more will be up for adoption.

Aside from pet festivities, the event will offer food trucks, free face painting, balloon twisting, pet caricatures, and more. According to Albany.com, last year’s event helped over 250 pets find new homes.