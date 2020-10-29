Pedestrian fatally hit by car after entering lane of traffic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is reporting one death resulting from an accident where a car hit a pedestrian.

The crash happened close to 4 p.m. on Washington Street, just west of Buff Road. Police say a 46-year-old man was alone on foot and heading west on the south side of the road. He entered the eastbound lane and was hit by a 2004 Honda Pilot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

Police have not determined a reason that the individual walked into oncoming traffic, but they say that the investigation is still ongoing. The driver is cooperating with investigators, who said there is no indication of alcohol involvement.

