WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Fire Department held a pasta dinner fundraiser for the South High Marathon Dance. Firefighters and students from South Glens Falls High School served the meals to those who came to the event.

Officials said a lot of the food was donated from local organizations. Firefighters said they wanted to help the dance because some students live in the Wilton fire district.

The dance takes place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.