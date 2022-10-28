HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.

On October 11 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash on Harris Road and found that the three-wheeled motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver, Eric McFarlane, 48, of Hadley, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Mason was also ejected from the motorcycle. He was flown to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries. Hadley-Luzerne Fire, Hadley-Luzerne EMS, Corinth Fire and Corinth EMS assisted on scene.