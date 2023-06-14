MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rowland Street in the town of Milton is set to close for almost three months. The road will be closed between Adams Road and Grand Avenue.

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Works, that section of road will be closed from Monday, June 19 to around September 7. Construction crews will be repairing a culvert in the area.

Only local traffic will be allowed access during the closure. A detour will also be posted.