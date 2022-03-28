MIDDLE GROVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of the former Camp Boyhaven property has been sold to New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the 219-acre parcel of land is now a part of Middle Grove State Forest.

The land will be used to create a new State Reforestation Area. The area will establish and maintain the forest for watershed protection, timber production, and public recreation. The DEC said it will also provide recreational opportunities for the public, expand wildlife habitat, support ecosystem health, and provide educational opportunities to landowners, forest professionals, and others.

The 378-acre property formally known as Camp Boyhaven was established as a Boy Scout camp in 1924. The property was sold to John Munter, a private buyer, in 2018. New York State bought 219 acres of the property from Munter for $710,000 through the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

While under private ownership, the DEC said the land was used for forest ecology and silviculture logger training courses. It also provided foresters with training opportunities on White Pine Needle Disease. Prior to the state officially buying the land, the DEC marked a timber harvest to remove invasive plants from the site.

The remaining 159 acres remain under private ownership. That area is serving a new summer camp facility.

“Improving the health of our forests is critical for safeguarding water quality, habitat, and opportunities for recreation. Healthy forests are also a tool in the fight against climate change,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Thanks to the dedication of DEC’s conservation partners, residents and visitors to the Capital Region will have the opportunity to see first-hand the development of a healthy managed forest in Saratoga County, as well as the benefits it provides.”