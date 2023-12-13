SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parks-Bentley Place is showcasing more than 100 nativity sets from around the world, as part of an annual holiday tradition. This year’s exhibit called “Forging Christmas: Nativities of Substance” is celebrating the medium in which each set was crafted.

Parks-Bentley Place is located at 53 Ferry Blvd. in South Glens Falls. Admission is $5 for adults and the proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls.

Parks-Bentley holds annual Nativity exhibition

The exhibit is open December 16, 17 and 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Extended hours are available December 15 from noon to 7 p.m. to accommodate visitors unable to visit during daytime hours. In 2019, NEWS10 visited the exhibit for an Off the Beaten Path segment.

The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls has more than 300 nativities in their permanent collection. It was a gift from one of there members before he passed away.