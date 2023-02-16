SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The conversations around a homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs continue. Mayor Ron Kim spoke to parents at Saratoga Central Catholic School on Thursday.

The mayor is trying to determine where the best location for a homeless shelter would be and which agency will run it. He answered questions from parents after a shelter was proposed near the school.

Parents said they are concerned about safety for their children, but they also want to work with the city on finding a location for the shelter. Mayor Kim said the deadline for the homeless task force is July 6.