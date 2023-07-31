SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palazzo Riggi, the “Jewel of Saratoga,” is going to auction. The live luxury auction is set for September 8 at 6 p.m.

The Palazzo Riggi, owned by socialite Michelle Riggi, was listed for sale in September 2022. First listed for $17.9 million, the price was reduced to $12 million but still hadn’t sold.

A luxury auction is a time-sensitive sale, meaning it will sell that day, said Margie Philo, Broker and Owner of Berkshire Hathaway-Adirondack Premier Properties & Adirondack Realty. With Riggi now living full-time in Lake Placid, she doesn’t want to leave the home empty.

The Palazzo Riggi is about 25,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The home was built in 2003 and has four garage spaces, a finished basement, and an in-ground pool.

The luxury auction is without reserve. The auction is at the Palazzo Riggi and only registered bidders are permitted with any realtors representing them. Registered buyers can also have a bidder present for them if they want to be remote.

Qualified bidders will need to register on the Platinum Luxury Auctions website. The Palazzo Riggi is located at 637 North Broadway in Saratoga Springs.