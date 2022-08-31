MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two women were arrested on Monday after a traffic stop in Moreau. State Troopers said they found drugs in the car after the Route 9 stop, which took place at about 8:35 p.m.

According to police, Stephanie H. Dutcher, 60, of Fort Edward was driving the car and had a glass smoking device on her containing drug residue. Her passenger, Tasha M. Tatsey, 38, of Moreau, allegedly provided false identifying information to police and was also found to possess a glass smoking device and other items containing drug residue.

Dutcher and Tatsey were arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Wilton for processing. They each face a seventh-degree charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Tatsey faces an additional charge of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Dutcher was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on Sept. 15. Tatsey was also issued an appearance ticket, and was then turned over to another law enforcement agency for an outstanding warrant.