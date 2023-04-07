SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Owen Wilson’s new comedy movie “Paint,” which was filmed in Saratoga Springs and around the Saratoga area, is now in theaters. The film was released on Friday, April 7.

“Paint” is a film by the independent film production company IFC Films. It was shot in the Capital Region in the summer of 2021.

In the film, Wilson plays Carl Nargle, a man comparable to Bob Ross, who has been hosting his own painting show on Vermont public television for decades. When the ratings for his show start to decline, a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, stealing everything from Nargle.

Wilson is known for a variety of films including “Zoolander,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Meet the Parents,” “Night at the Museum,” “Marley & Me,” and “Cars.” “Paint” also stars Stephen Root, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Michaela Watkins.

In the Capital Region, “Paint” has showings at AMC in Saratoga Springs, Regal in Crossgates Mall, and the Landmark Spectrum Theatre in Albany. You can visit the Fandango website to find a showing near you.