CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.

The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe closed its doors in August after 15 years. Melissa Craine, who co-owns the restaurant with her partner Sean Lee, said the property was being sold by their landlord.

However, Craine told NEWS10 that they did have another restaurant planned in Clifton Park and their sandwich shop employees would be offered positions there. On Thursday, they officially announced their new business in a Facebook post.

Bella Lucia Pizzeria will be located at 1218 Route 146, next to Vent Fitness. This time, Craine said they bought the building instead of leasing it.