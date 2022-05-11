HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said Tuesday to be on the lookout for an overnight closure of Route 146 in Halfmoon, Saturday, May 14. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. and last until Sunday morning, May 15, at 9 a.m, as NYSDOT workers replace and upgrade traffic signals. Route 9 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection while the work is completed.

Drivers on Route 146 will be directed to a signed detour using Old Route 146 and Fire Road during the closure. In the case of inclement weather, the work and closure will be rescheduled for the following weekend.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more convictions for speeding in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver’s license.

Move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. For up-to-date travel information, check out the traffic page on our website.