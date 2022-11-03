BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Saratoga County 4-H hosted its second Halloween Extravaganza, with attendee numbers tripling the year before. The Saratoga County 4-H Training Center was filled with volunteers and youth members sharing candy, games, and crafts, and showcasing local 4-H clubs and animal projects.

In addition to events in the arena, there were also two tractors providing hayrides around the entire property and through woodland trails. Representatives from the Cornell Cooperative Extension handed out bike helmets, car seat safety tips, and healthy snacks. The CCE’s “Lead the Legacy” basket fundraiser sold out.

Aside from support from 4-H members and volunteers, local businesses and organizations made donations to the basket raffle. In total, $1,000 was raised for the Training Center addition project.