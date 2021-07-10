Opera Saratoga returns with ‘Man of la Mancha’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opera Saratoga is making a comeback to the stage this weekend with its first show in over 18 months. They decided to welcome health care and first responders to their final dress rehearsals to show their gratitude.

Opera Saratoga was thrilled to fill the seats with an audience of heroes on Wednesday. They offered a free preview performance of “Man of La Mancha”—one of the most famous musicals of all time, with hit songs like “The Impossible Dream”—for all first responders and health care workers. That included everyone from nurses to firefighters.

The Artistic Director for Opera Saratoga, Lawrence Edelson, says the message behind this show couldn’t be more fitting. “What I love about this show is it’s all about optimism and about seeing the possible in the face of incredibly challenging circumstances,” he said. “There is a line that Cervantes says in the show, where he says that we should look at the world not as it is, but as it ought to be. And this is just one small way that we can give back to these people who work so hard and to say thank you to them, and to give them something joyous and wonderful to express our gratitude.”

Bringing this performance together was no easy task. Rehearsals alone were a challenge, between all the COVID safety protocols and singing through a mask. Now at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the masks are gone. And the sound of the Capital Region’s leading operatic voices is back in the air with performances running until July 18.