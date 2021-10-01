Opening night of Ellms Pumpkin Glow

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fall attraction featuring thousands of hand carved pumpkins made its return Friday night in Ballston Spa.

Ellms Family Farms welcomed back families for the second annual Pumpkin Glow & Light Show drive-thru event. Beginning at 7 p.m., cars entered the gates to enjoy the 1.5 mile course with surprises around every corner.

The enchanting Halloween experience featured more than 5,000 hand carved illuminated Jack-o’-lanterns. The farm started the event in 2020 as a way for local families to enjoy everything the fall season has to offer while keeping people safe.

“This is a great, safe activity for the whole family,” owner Garth Ellms said. “You know, most cars are full, and people call and ask is that price per ticket. No, it’s for the whole car, so we love to kind of see people make clown cars.”

The event runs until October 31.