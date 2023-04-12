The Whitney Viewing Stand at the The Oklahoma training track will be open throughout the fall.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oklahoma Training Track at historic Saratoga Race Course will open for the 2023 season on Monday, April 17. The Oklahoma barn area will open to licensed trainers and staff beginning Saturday, April 15.

Prior to the start of the 2023 summer meet, the Whitney Viewing Stand, which overlooks the Oklahoma track, will be open to the public free of charge on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Friday, April 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Whitney Viewing Stand is accessible to pedestrians through Gate 21 on East Avenue, but fans are reminded that vehicles are not permitted on the property at this time.

The 40-day summer meet will open on Thursday, July 13, and continue through Monday, September 4. Following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, apart from the closing week, when the 2023 summer meet will conclude on Labor Day.

Shortly after spring training gets underway, fans will be able to secure dining reservations for three of Saratoga’s most popular restaurants: The Turf Terrace, Club Terrace, and The Porch. Reservations will be accepted beginning Friday, April 28 through Ticketmaster.com.

All reservations include a non-refundable table seating charge and admission. Reservations will be subject to a $25 food and beverage minimum per person within the restaurants. For more information about dining at Saratoga Race Course, visit nyra.com/saratoga/visit/dining