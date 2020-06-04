Oklahoma Training Track at Saratoga opens to essential personnel only

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) opened the historic Oklahoma Training Track at Saratoga Race Course for training.

The opening of the Oklahoma Training Track was delayed from its traditional mid-April timeline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential personnel that are licensed by NYRA and the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) will only be allowed access.

After much anticipation, the Oklahoma Training Track is officially open! 🐎 How will the delayed opening impact the #Saratoga meet? What safety precautions are being taken? All the dets coming up on @WTEN / https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT. pic.twitter.com/dLuRu6Zn0T — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) June 4, 2020

The training track and Whitney Viewing Stand is closed to the public and owners.

According to NYRA, all personnel working at the Oklahoma Training Track must test negative for COVID-19 or test positive for the antibodies for COVID-19. This applies to both local personnel as well as those arriving from other regions.

All personnel licensed and approved to be on the property will be required to complete a daily health screening and temperature check conducted by trained EMTs. Face masks or coverings and adherence to strict social distancing measures will be mandatory at all times. Masks and personal protective equipment will be provided.

In May, Gov. Cuomo gave approval for horse racing to resume June 1 without fans.

The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

