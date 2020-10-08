Oh My Gourd: Large homegrown pumpkins draw attention in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Oh my gourd! Planted in early spring, three homegrown pumpkins on the Kid Kampus property are drawing attention.
Located at the entrance of the daycare center, the giant gourds were grown onsite by their gardener/educator.
He started the tradition five years ago and has experience growing pumpkins for competition.
Children enjoy monitoring the gardening process and love to ask questions.
The public is welcome to take pictures in front of the pumpkins located at the front entrance.
