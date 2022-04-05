GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 15 years one farm in Saratoga County has been providing a home to athletes once they retire from the world of racing. Opened in 2009, the farm is a retirement community for thoroughbred race horses.

Old Friends at Cabin Creek has been called a ‘living museum of horse racing.’ One of their oldest residents is well-known race horse Zippy Chippy.

“When our visitors look into the faces of our amazing horses, hear their stories and achievements, watch them frolic in their spacious pastures, they realize that they deserve to live out their retirement years in peace,” said JoAnn & Mark Pepper, owners of Old Friends at Cabin Creek on their website.

On April 2, the farm held its annual birthday party to celebrate all their boys. More than 300 guests attended the event to enjoy soup from local vendors, meet the horses and enjoy birthday cake.

The farm is open to visitors on Saturday from noon – 3 p.m., with more events planned during the Saratoga Summer Meet.