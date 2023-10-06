WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting Nature on the Move walks on October 9 and 23 at 10:30 a.m. The walks are around 1.5 miles long and are appropriate for adults at basic fitness levels.

Walks are led by Wilton Wildlife’s Environmental Educators. The walk on the 9th will be at the Town of Wilton Neilmann Parcel. The walk on the 23rd will be at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Opdahl Farm Trailhead.

To register online, visit the Calendar of Public Events and choose the walk you want to attend. Space is limited. For more information, call the Wilton Wildlife office at (518) 450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org.