SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) will hold three additional COVID-19 Bivalent booster vaccine clinics during the month of October. The community-based clinics are for seniors 65 years of age and older and will be held in Saratoga Springs, Wilton, and Halfmoon.

Clinics:

October 13 : Saratoga Senior Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: Saratoga Senior Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. October 20 : Wilton Town Gavin Park at the Dailey Gym, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Wilton Town Gavin Park at the Dailey Gym, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 27: Halfmoon Town Hall, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at all clinics. An appointment is required.

To make an appointment, seniors may call (518) 693-1075 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or visit the Saratoga County COVID website.

The Saratoga Senior Center is located at 5 Williams Street, in Saratoga Springs. The Wilton event will be held at 10 Lewis Road, and the Halfmoon Town Hall can be found at 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza in Clifton Park.