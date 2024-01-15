MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a victim in the abdomen. Police say the stabbing occurred during a dispute at a residence in Malta on January 9.

Troopers took Catherine A. Christoper, 46, into custody on the charge of first-degree assault. She was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash, a $200,000 bond, or a $1,000,000 partially secured bond.

The victim was taken to the Saratoga Hospital. Police say the two were known to each other.