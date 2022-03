MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Krista Facto, 39, of Moreau. Krista is around five feet five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Krista was last seen leaving her house on Harrison Ave Extension in Moreau at 10:00 a.m. on March 10. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact New York State Police at (518) 583-7000.