Rickey Allen was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 14 on Hollow Road in the Town of Day. He is 48-years-old and described as 5’10” tall, 240 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

State Police have been searching for Allen using K9s, aviation and patrols.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.