SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 30, the New York State Police will conduct a simulated mass casualty training exercise at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The area around SPAC will be closed to the public and there will be a noticeable increase in police presence from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies and first responders will run through several simulated scenarios involving injuries to a large number of concertgoers at the venue. Weapons used during the training are incapable of firing live-duty rounds.

Volunteers are needed to portray concertgoers from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals interested should provide their name, phone number, and email, and will need to provide a signed volunteer service agreement at the time of service. All completed volunteer agreements and questions can be directed to ParksEmergencyMgmt-Exercises@parks.ny.gov. Refreshments will be available.