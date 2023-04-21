MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Stillwater man has been cited to court after Troopers say he led them on a high-speed chase down Route 9 in Malta. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, Alexander C. Morgan, 36, was allegedly caught speeding down the road.

Police claim when they tried to stop Morgan, he sped off. A high-speed chase ensued, but only until officers lost sight of the car.

Soon after, the car was found unoccupied in a nearby parking lot. Police say Morgan did not own the car or have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident.

Morgan turned himself in on Friday, April 14. He was processed on charges of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He is due in Malta Town Court on May 11.