STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Allison Burns, who was last seen Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. outside her home in Stillwater. Police say she got into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Allison Burns, 13, is pictured getting into a blue Honda CRV that police say took her from her Stillwater home. (Photo: New York State Police)

She is described as being five-foot-four, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with pink highlights. Anyone who has seen Allison is asked to contact the State Police in Saratoga at (518) 583-7000.